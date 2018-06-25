Chiltern flags upheaval at Banbury during Oxford upgrade

Rail users are being warned that services through Oxford will be affected between July 7 and 22 for track and signalling work to take place.

From July 7 to 15, plus 21 and 22, buses will run between Banbury, Oxford and Didcot Parkway and from 16-20 will operate between Banbury and Oxford. The rear of the station car park will be closed while the buses are in action.

A Chiltern service will still run between Oxford Parkway and Marylebone but the expectation is some people will choose to travel from Banbury instead.

Customer Services Director at Chiltern Railways, Alan Riley, said: “To continue to improve our railways, engineering work sometimes needs to take place over longer periods.

“Although the work is taking place in the Oxford area it is beneficial for all our customers because it will help with ensuring services are reliable, which otherwise could cause knock-on delays across the entire route.

“We have added as many extra carriages as possible, but we’re expecting it to be very busy.”

Customers are advised to buy tickets before they travel by visiting chilternrailways.co.uk or via the Chiltern Railways App.