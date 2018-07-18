Children’s summer activities return to Castle Quay

Banbury’s Castle Quay Shopping Centre is once again teaming up with Oxfordshire Libraries for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge with the theme of Mischief Makers.

Following hundreds of families enjoying last year’s Duck Tales, Castle Quay have announced the return of ‘Duck Tales’ activities for children, including one-day events, weekly free arts and crafts fun and a variety of workshops.

The activities have all been inspired from the books in The Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge 2018.

The summer of fun begins on Tuesday, July 24, when Marina the Mermaid will be performing within a three metre Sea Sphere globe.

Meanwhile Pirate Percy will also be on hand to quite literally muddy the waters for Marina.

The mermaid will be performing undersea shows that run for approximately 20 minutes.

In between shows, families will also get the chance to have their own Pirates and Mermaids pictured within the globe.

There will also be free face painters on hand to turn children into their very own Mermaid or Pirate.

Following next weeks Mermaid and Pirate themed event craft workshops will take place every Tuesday from 11am to 4pm beginning on July, 31 and running until August 28.

There will also be appearances from Kids’ Club mascot, Sunny the Duck.

Free face painting will take place every Thursday from 11am to 4pm starting on July 26 and will run until August 30.

Paul Jackson, Centre Manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, says: “We can’t wait to welcome back Duck Tales to Castle Quay. This year is set to be bigger and better with dedicated events and activities for children, running alongside The Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge 2018.

He added: “We want to thank Oxfordshire Libraries for again teaming up with Castle Quay for The Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge 2018.”

A full list of the Duck Tales events and workshops are as follows:

• Tuesday, July 24: Mermaid & Pirate Day

• Tuesday, July 31: Cake decorating workshop

• Tuesday, August 7: Knights and Princess Day

• Tuesday, August 14: LEGO workshop

• Tuesday, August 21: Mini Monsters

• Tuesday, August 28: Cowboy and Indian Day

For more information visit the Castle Quay website.