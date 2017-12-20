Cherwell Xmas opening and bin collections

Cherwell District Council offices will be closed over the festive period but bin collections will be only slightly affected.

The offices at Bodicote House and the Link Point in Banbury will close at 5.15pm on Friday, December 22 and reopen as normal at 8.45am on Thursday, 28 and Friday December 29.

They will then be closed on Monday, January 1 for the bank holiday before reopening as normal on Tuesday, January 2 from 8.45am.

Bin collections will run as normal over the Christmas period, with the exception of those due a collection on Tuesday, December 26, Boxing Day. These will now take place on Saturday, December 30 and residents should put their bins out by 7am.

Throughout the festive period, online services remain available at www.cherwell.gov.uk and the emergency out of hours number will be manned on 01295 221531.