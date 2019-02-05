Cherwell wages are down on 2007 figures

The average wage in Cherwell is lower than it was in 2007, according to the GMB.

The union released figures this week that show wages in the district were 2.3 per cent lower in 2018 than 11 years ago, taking inflation into account.

Paul Maloney GMB Regional Secretary NNL-190502-155107001

The average wage in Cherwell is £37,803 against a figure of £28,417 in 2007.

The district is ranked 57th on a list of 63 local authority areas in the south east with the top ranked ‘loser’ being Elmbridge (Surrey) where the 2018 average pay, £61,513 is 59.7 per cent lower than in 2007 when it was £75,691.

The figures, calculated using statistics provided by the Office for National Statistics, take into account inflation of 36.17 per cent over those 12 years.

The statistics represent the mean annual pay for full time workers. The figures for West Oxfordshire show such workers are being paid only 79.8 per cent of the wages they were receiving in 2007 and are ninth on the list of biggest losers.

The statistics for that district are £36,256 against a 2007 average wage of £33,375.

South Oxfordshire came in at 17th on the list with a pay of £50,024 compared with a 2007 annual average wage of £44,695 (82.2 per cent).

Oxford is 35th in the rankings with an average wage of £36,430 compared with a 2007 figure of £30,123 (88.8 per cent).

Vale of White Horse was 41st with £43,257 compared to £34,736 in 2007 (91.5 per cent).

Worthing, East Hampshire and Gosport were the only areas that saw earnings increase since 2007.

Across Great Britain the average wage was 89.3 per cent of that of 2007. In the south east the figure is lower at 86.4 per cent.

Paul Maloney, GMB regional secretary said: “Two things stand out from these latest figures on what has happened to average earnings since the recession began in 2007.

“First is that inflation has been steady but relentless. Retail prices are 36.17 per cent higher in 2018 than in 2007. Second on average pay has not kept pace with this inflation. Across the board average earnings for full time workers in the UK are 89.6 per cent in real terms to what they were in 2007. In the South East the figure is 86.4 per cent of the 2007 figure.

“Another thing that stands out is how patchy the recovery has been for workers in different areas. In the South East resident in 39 councils are currently earning -10 per cent of the 2007 figures. On the other hand, residents in three councils have managed to get back to 2007 levels.

“Overall workers need to enjoy above-inflation pay rises for the good of the economy. Action is needed to secure a living wage of £9 outside London and £10.55 in London. That is why recent official data showing pay rises ahead of inflation is a welcome development in the economy.

“Action is also needed to tackle widespread abuse of self-employment as a way of undermining pay and terms and conditions of the most vulnerable workers in the economy particularly migrant workers. This is undermining consumer spending and tax receipts into the Treasury.

“The best and easiest way to tackle abuse in the labour market is to enable workers to exercise their current human rights to join trade unions to negotiate collective bargaining rights and secure better pay and conditions like a proper living wage.”