Cherwell’s festive collection dates announced

Banbury residents due to have a bin collection on Christmas Day are being warned to put their bins out three days earlier this year.

The collection due on Christmas Day will be brought forward to Saturday, December 22, while collections due on Boxing Day, will be put back until Saturday, December 29.

Cllr Debbie Pickford, Cherwell District Council’s lead member for clean and green, said: “With all that packaging from presents and the extra food we consume, volumes of waste and recycling reach a crescendo at Christmas.

“So as well as giving our collection crews time at home with their families, we have to make sure they get a rest.

“Residents can help by making sure their bins are out for 7am.

“Lots of us will also be entertaining visitors but please make sure they park so that bin lorries can get through.”

The collection due on New Year’s Day will also be brought forward to Monday, December 31.

In the New Year residents will be able to recycle their real Christmas tree by placing it in or next to their brown garden and food waste bin.

All decorations and lights must be removed.

Households in Cherwell can place as much recycling out for collection as they want next to their blue bin as long as it is bagged or tied up (no black bags).

For more information visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/recycling, or call 01295 227003.