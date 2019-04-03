Cherwell gearing up for European elections

With the ongoing Brexit debacle paralyising parliament, Cherwell District Council are taking early steps to prepare to hold European elections in May.

The April 12 deadline to leave the EU is just nine days away and today, April 3, European commission president, Jean-Claude Junker ruled out a further short extension Prime Minister May was asking for, which could signal the need for the UK to hold European parliamentary elections.

Cherwell are in early stage planning in case EU elections go ahead

In a statement Cherwell District Council's democratic team said: "CDC is in the South East region for European Parliamentary elections. The Regional Returning Officer is Mark Heath and Yvonne Rees is the Local Returning Officer for the Cherwell area.

"Whilst we do not yet know for certain if European elections will be taking place on 23 May, the Cabinet Officer has now confirmed it will reimburse reasonable spending that may be incurred by the Returning Officers for early stage planning and we are undertaking necessary preparation should we be required to run these elections."