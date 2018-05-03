Cherwell Canoe Club unveils courses and open day date

If you are looking for a new and healthy pastime, then look no further than canoeing, which you can learn in safety throughout the spring and summer.

The Cherwell Canoe Club will begin a series of novice courses on Wednesday, May 9 at the Woodgreen Leisure Centre on Woodgreen Avenue.

Cherwell Canoe Club training day NNL-180425-152156001

Qualified instructors will take novice paddlers onto the leisure centre’s outdoor pool where they will be given a basic introduction into the skills needed to manoeuvre a kayak on flat water as well as important safety principles.

The five week long course will also serve as a foundation to developing skills necessary to progress onto whitewater kayaking or any of the competitive disciplines.

Courses are geared for both adults and children although participants must be over eight years old and under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In addition all participants must be able to swim 25 metres.

All equipment is provided and the course will also feature an assessment and a weekend trip to a local river.

Course fees are £60 for adults and £45 for under 18s and students in full-time education which includes use of equipment and facilities.

In addition to this, the course fees also include club membership until February next year.

The club will also be holding a free to try open day on Saturday, May 12 also at Woodgreen Leisure Centre, between 12pm and 5pm.

There will be demonstrations of freestyle tricks and canoe polo and a chance for a free trail session.

For more information or to book a place visit www.cherwellcc.org.uk.