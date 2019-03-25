Cherwell Business Award finalists announced

The finalists for the Cherwell Business Awards 2019 have been announced and once again Banbury companies figure prominently.

Three businesses within each of the ten categories have been named following a record number of entries, with a 33 per cent increase overall for the district’s prestigious awards.

In the Apprenticeship and Training Company category Banbury based accountants Assure UK have been selected.

Clothing retailer William Powell, located on the Tramway Estate, made the cut in the Retail Business Award category.

The Micro-Business Award, open to businesses with five or less staff, could go to Stackers Training Ltd, a forklift operator training school at the Apollo Park, Wroxton.

Fellow Apollo Park residents, MH Development Engineering, are also finalists, being selected for the Innovation Award.

Two Banbury charities will vie for the Charity and Community Award; Adderbury’s Katharine House Hospice and Twyford’s Let’s Play Project.

Finally Banbury’s Mill Arts Centre artistic director and CEO, Georgia Geary, has made the final three for Business Person of the Year Award.

Placi Espejo, one of the four directors of the Cherwell Business Awards, said: “The Awards, now in their eighth year, attracted an excellent mix of applications from all business sizes and sectors, with the standard of applications being very high.

“We were delighted with the 33 per cent increase of applications this year which is testament to the calibre of awards the CBAs have grown into.

“Thank you to everyone who applied and congratulations to all shortlisted finalists. Each finalist is in with a chance of winning an award, as well as being automatically entered into the Oxfordshire Business Awards, taking place on the 14th June 2019.”

Norbar Torque Tools are sponsors of the Overall Winner Award and will be judging from the shortlisted finalists. Cherwell District Council is again the headline sponsor.

The winner of each category and Overall Winner, will be announced at an Awards Ceremony on Friday May 10 at the Heythrop Park, Enstone.

For a full list of finalists click here.