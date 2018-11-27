Charity evening at Barn Farm

Barn Farm Plants Garden Centre will welcome Santa Claus
Wardington’s Barn Farm Plants Garden Centre will be hosting their annual Christmas fundraiser tonight.

The event will be raising money for two Banbury area charities; Katharine House Hospice and Dogs for Good.

Christmas themed fun kicks off at 6.30pm this evening, Tuesday, November 27.

Father Christmas will be making an appearance as well as a wealth of traders selling gifts, Christmas decorations, cards, trees and wreaths.

Entrance is £2 with under 16s entering for free.

For more information call 01295 758080 or visit the garden centre’s website.