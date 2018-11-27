Charity evening at Barn Farm

Wardington’s Barn Farm Plants Garden Centre will be hosting their annual Christmas fundraiser tonight.

The event will be raising money for two Banbury area charities; Katharine House Hospice and Dogs for Good.

Christmas themed fun kicks off at 6.30pm this evening, Tuesday, November 27.

Father Christmas will be making an appearance as well as a wealth of traders selling gifts, Christmas decorations, cards, trees and wreaths.

Entrance is £2 with under 16s entering for free.

For more information call 01295 758080 or visit the garden centre’s website.