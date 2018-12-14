Charity and business combine to give Banbury its third defib

The third, publicly accessible external defibrillator unit has been unveiled right in the heart of the town centre.

The unit has been placed on the external wall of Hook Norton Brewery’s 4 Ale and Gin pub in Butchers Row.

Peter Gardner, Spratt Endicott associate, Ian Wilson from the Lions Club and James Clarke, Hook Norton Brewery managing director and volunteer first responder

Its installation follows the placement of one by Banbury Cross, both made possible by the collaboration of Banbury Lions and Spratt Endicott. There is a third outside Marks & Spencer.

Ian Wilson, Banbury Lions member, said: “The first one, the Lions raised the money themselves. A couple of years ago Spratt Endicott approached us and said they would like the Lions to be their charity of the year.

“Initially they hoped they would have enough money to go towards half a defibrillator. What happened was they raised so much money it paid for the Banbury Cross one and paid for this one too. They did a fabulous job.”

The £2,000 defibrillator cabinet is a high-tech piece of life-saving equipment which is heated and has a video screen providing easy to follow instructions.

Peter Gardner, Spratt Endicott associate, said: “We said we’ll try and raise money for one and had lots of events throughout the year, cake bags, jeans days, basically fundraising by the staff.

“Because there was a target it actually gave us a bit more impetus to raise a bit more.”

The placement of the unit at 4 Ale and Gin is not only geographically ideal but it is also a labour of love for the brewery whose managing director, James Clarke, is also a community first responder.

Mr Clarke said: “We’re trying to drive the public access agenda. In the case of cardiac arrest it is going to be the bystander who witnesses it and gets the defib and administers CPR to give them the best chance of survival.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer first responder click here.