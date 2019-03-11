Chaos on M40 northbound due to accident

Two lanes closed and queuing traffic for six miles due to multi-vehicle accident on M40 Northbound between J13 A452 Banbury Road (Bishop's Tachbrook) and J14 A452 (Royal Leamington Spa).

Congestion to J12 (Gaydon). The A452 diversion route is struggling as well as the B4100 Banbury Road through Lighthorne Heath. There are also queues on the A429 from Wellesbourne towards the M40.

Lanes two and three (Of three) closed after a lorry collided with the central barrier. Repairs will need to take place for the barrier. Lane three is closed on the opposite side. There is a break down in the queues closing a lane between J12 and J13. Diversion: Using the A452 which runs alongside the motorway.

Long distance traffic can leave the M40 at J10 (Brackley / Cherwell Valley Services), use the A43 Northbound through Towcester and the join the M1 Northbound at J15A to reach the M45 and M6