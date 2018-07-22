Chance to fill in survey to make Banbury better for older people at Castle Quay

Shoppers in Banbury will be given the chance to take part in a survey aimed at making the town a better place for elderly people this week.

Age Friendly Banbury is an exciting new joint initiative to make Banbury a great place to grow older, hoping to make improvements to the town in a number of different ways.

The survey is one way in which the organisers is gaining the views of residents and visitors, so they will be in Castle Quay Shopping Centre from 9am to 5pm on Friday (July 27) so people can fill it in.

Colleagues from Cherwell District Council and Age UK Oxfordshire will be on hand to assist visitors to participate in the survey, which is also available to complete online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Age_Friendly_Banbury_Consultation

There will be refreshments and information about the project and other Age UK Oxfordshire activities, and Tom Skinner from Age UK Oxfordshire’s ‘Get The Picture’ project will be on hand to help and hear from people who would like to put their comments to him for a more personal response to the topic.