Chance to feel part of community in Longford Park with fun event

Residents at new housing development Longford Park are invited to an evening of live music, dance and performing arts to nurture the neighbourhood.

The Opportunity Fair, organised by Cherwell District Council and Longford Park Community Association, will give neighbours the chance to get together and learn more about things to do in Banbury.

These include children’s groups, voluntary activities, sports and fitness classes, youth associations, local drama and singing groups.

Lead member for community services Cllr Kieron Mallon said: “New housing brings life to the town, and we want to make sure people living in the area know what’s on offer for them.

“Banbury is a great place to live, and just as important as the new homes is the quality of life that residents can enjoy here.

“In a new development like this, creating a sense of belonging from the start is really important.

“Longford Park residents shouldn’t miss this opportunity to meet their neighbours, new or otherwise, and find out what’s going on.

“Residents from other areas of the town are also invited to come along and enjoy the evening.”

More than 40 clubs, societies and voluntary organisations from Banbury and surrounding areas will be there with activities and information about things they can get involved in.

The fair will take place at Longford Park Primary School from 6-9pm on Tuesday (February 20).

People can drop in and take part at any time until 9pm – entry to the event is free and light refreshments are included.