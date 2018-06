A celebrity pug from Croughton who has starred in blockbuster films and television shows will be opening the village school's summer fair tomorrow (Saturday, June 30).

Star of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Poldark and more, Sonny the Pug will be at Croughton All Saints Primary School's fete which starts at 12pm and ends at 3pm.

Sonny at the premiere for Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Photo: Claire Kornaker

There will be stalls and games as well as a barbecue and cream teas in the sunshine, all to raise money for the school laptop fund.