Celebration time for Banburyshire charity

A support group for parents of children with Asperger’s is celebrating its sixth birthday on Sunday with a party.

Parents Talking Asperger’s (PTA) will welcome children, parents and guests to its centre in Middleton Cheney for an official photoshoot, fun and food.

Guests will be sharing what PTA means to them and 16-year-old PTA Girls and PTA Youth member, Mily Bushrod will sing, accompanying herself on both ukulele and guitar.

The charity has also opened an office on Banbury’s High Street.

Founder and autism mum Karen Irvani said: “We have been so blessed by kindness. Our landlord is one of our autism families – they operate their business on the ground floor of the premises – and have let the office to us at an extremely reasonable rent.

“This gift has come just at the right time because PTA is rapidly moving to the next level. Landlords Matt Burn and Mandy Yates are such lovely people and just can’t do enough for us.”

The new office is above the offices of Thomas James Estate Agents, and will be an administrative centre and consultancy base. The first six months rent has been donated and there are also donations from Jamie Briggs Removals, former teacher Julian Odulate, and Bloxham Mill Business Centre.