Celebration at Banbury nursery after third glowing Ofsted report in a row

The Close Day Nursery School in Banbury has scored a ‘hatrick’ as it has received its third consecutive outstanding grading from Ofsted.

The inspector found it to be outstanding in all four areas, namely effectiveness of the leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children.

The nursery also recently embraced the Children in Need’s ‘spotacular theme’.

All children were given a spot to decorate, which was then laminated to become a mat for them to stand or sit on for ‘on the spot exercises and fun’. Their families collected sponsors, raising approximately £500.