Catering company in Hook Norton donates over 100 tonnes of essential food and supplies to Ukraine
A catering company in Hook Norton has now donated over 100 tonnes of essential food and supplies to Ukraine.
And during its recent trip, two members of Thomas Franks - Ged Burden and Dean Collins - travelled across Europe themselves to deliver much-needed supplies of food and vehicles to Ukraine.
The ongoing conflict following the invasion by Russian forces has meant that basic supplies of food, water and vehicles have been non-existent in some parts of the country.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Setting off on Friday January 27 as part of a convoy of six vans, Ged (director of health, safety and sustainability) and Dean (head of feeding communities) drove across the continent to reach the city of Lviv.
Partnering with its head office neighbours, Hook Norton Brewery, Ged and Dean donated supplies of food, aid and vehicles to the war-torn country.
The catering company said: "Tinned products such as tuna, and items like long life milk and bottled drinking water are in high demand as they are hard to get hold of. Leaving the six vans behind and returning to the UK by plane was an important part of the plan: these vans will be essential to the humanitarian response in the area."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ged said: "Approaching the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, the opportunity to deliver supplies and, just as important, demonstrate our ongoing support through actions as well as words, was one we were very grateful to be offered. We were able to witness at first-hand how donations are being put to use and the bravery of Ukrainian families living through extreme adversity. In isolation this trip was a small thing, in combination with others we can and do make a very real difference in the world.
"We would like to extend huge thanks to our supplier, Savona, for their support in donating supplies that have gone directly to helping those in need in Ukraine."
Frank Bothwell, founder and CEO of Thomas Franks, added: "I am proud of all of our volunteers in Thomas Franks. Hundreds have and still do deliver food aid, every single day. This latest trip to Ukraine highlights the commitment our charitable aims have and our impact on society as a whole."