Castle Quay makes large donation to the Sunshine Centre

Over a hundred children’s Christmas presents have been donated to a Banbury based children’s centre, not by Santa, but by Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

Following the centre’s free ‘Meet Father Christmas’ events, a total of 132 additional Christmas presents for children aged 0 – 8 years were left over, giving Castle Quay the opportunity to donate these to local children’s centre The Sunshine Centre.

The Sunshine Centre, who offer support to children and families within the Banbury area were thrilled to be contacted by Castle Quay.

Jill Edge, Centre Manager at The Sunshine Centre said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Castle Quay for the 130 children’s presents donated to The Sunshine Centre. These will play a really important part in making this year’s Christmas very special for many children and their families.

"The kindness and generosity is really appreciated and I know there will be many faces that light up with joy. Thank you Castle Quay.”

Rebecca Deeley, Office Manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “Christmas is a time for the sharing of gifts, and we wanted to be able to donate our additional Christmas presents to children from the local community.

"We were delighted with the response from The Sunshine Centre and hope all the children enjoy their presents over the festive period.”