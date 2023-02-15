News you can trust since 1838
Car ends up on top of wall with door missing after dramatic crash near Chipping Norton

A car ended on top of a wall with its door missing after a dramatic road accident near Chipping Norton yesterday (Tuesday).

By Jack Ingham
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 2:00pm

Thankfully, the driver was not seriously hurt during the crash, which took place on the road between Chipping Norton and Shipton-under-Wychwood yesterday.

Members of the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service cleared the debris on the road, while staff from the South Central Ambulance Service took care of the driver.

For a full guide on Oxfordshire County Council’s road safety advice visit: www.365alive.co.uk/cms

