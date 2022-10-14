Severe delays after collision in Banbury town centre.

A collision on the A361 Southam Road junction with Banbury High Street has caused slow traffic and about 15 minute delays.

Thames Valley Police are in attendance and are advising road users to approach the scene with caution.

Congestion has also affected the traffic on the A422 Hennef Way (Southbound) and the B4035 West Bar Street (Banbury Cross).