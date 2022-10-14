Car crash at Banbury Cross junction causing delays in town
A car crash is causing delays in Banbury town centre today (Friday).
By Jack Ingham
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Oct 2022, 12:26pm
A collision on the A361 Southam Road junction with Banbury High Street has caused slow traffic and about 15 minute delays.
Thames Valley Police are in attendance and are advising road users to approach the scene with caution.
Congestion has also affected the traffic on the A422 Hennef Way (Southbound) and the B4035 West Bar Street (Banbury Cross).
The incident was first reported at about 9.45am and is said to be easing.