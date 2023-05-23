Candidates in Banbury encouraged to become fire station managers with new entry scheme

A new entry scheme has been launched that aims to encourage Banbury residents to think about a career with the fire service.

The direct entry scheme by Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service is looking for individuals with proven leadership skills from a variety of sectors.

Successful candidates would become fire station managers after completing a three-year training programme. The service hopes that the new recruitment process will encourage applications from currently underrepresented groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rob MacDougall, Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, said: "Those recruited to these exciting roles will be expected to acquire and demonstrate skills and expertise in management, including leading and directing at major incidents. We will support them all the way in their development.

The direct entry scheme aims to encourage underrepresented groups to consider careers in the fire service.

"Our main aim is to provide a different route of entry into the role of fire station manager, alongside the more traditional internal promotional path. It is a great way to diversify senior management, adding to the incredible skill base we already have among our existing leaders.

"I hope the scheme will draw new perspectives and experiences from the brightest and best of Oxfordshire and beyond, who might not ordinarily have considered a career in fire and rescue being open or attractive to them.