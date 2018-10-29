Camel surprises Chipping Norton to promote Aladdin panto

People were left rubbing their eyes with bemusement as a camel and its magnificent Arabian rider sauntered through Chipping Norton this morning (Monday, October 29).

The camel was led along Spring Street, across the A44 New Street and up onto High Street, where it was filmed walking past the shops to be used as part of Chipping Norton Theatre's pantomime Aladdin.

The camel stood proudly outside Chipping Norton Town Hall

Lots of people took photos and came out of the shops and businesses to take a look at the unusual sight, provided by Joseph's Amazing Camels, based near Shipston.

Those interested in how the camel will feature in the panto will have to buy a ticket and see for themselves, with Aladdin running from November 14 to January 13.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit http://www.chippingnortontheatre.com.

The camel with its rider dressed in Arabian clothes and guide in Chipping Norton