Calling all Banbury ‘nightingales’ for CD recording

A Banbury-based choir is seeking new voices to complement its existing members for a CD recording this month.

Banbury Nightingales will meet on Thursday, February 28 from 1.30pm at the Royal Voluntary Service’s (RVS) Cornhill Centre.

The community choir has had a long affiliation with the RVS and this month presented a cheque to the charity for £110 raised from their Christmas concert.

Mel Burton, a music therapist who organises the seasonal events, said: “Ever since 2013 they have been really supportive of us.

“They go out of their way to support us as a choir so I felt like giving back to them.”

The choir contains male and female members from all walks of life with an age range of early 60s to 90s but anyone with a passion for singing is invited to the February event.

Mel said: “I thought it would be nice to record a CD for people with dementia to sing along to. That’s what we’re doing on the 28th.

“If musicians want to come along that would be welcomed too as the chords are fairly simple.”

The sing-along takes place between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

The Nightingales will perform their annual RVS Christmas show on December 21.