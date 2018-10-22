Calling all Banbury knitters for Age UK Oxfordshire’s campaign

Age UK Oxfordshire is calling on all Banburyshire knitters and crocheters to join in with the charity’s Big Knit campaign.

Now in its 15th year the national campaign recruits knitting ninjas, purling pros and crochet connoisseurs to create tiny hats to be donned by innocent brand smoothie bottles.

Age UK's Big Knit campaign 2019 is launched

Penny Thewlis, chief executive of Age UK Oxfordshire said: “We need the people of Oxfordshire to join us and help knit as many miniature hats as possible to help us hit our target of 25,469 hats.

“It’s such a fun campaign to get behind and it does so much to help older people in our area.

She added: “The money raised will make a big difference to the lives of older people by helping us to reach and support more older people in the county.”

For each be-hatted smoothie sold, Age UK Oxfordshire receives 25p, and that money helps the Charity support older people who are facing later life alone.

Bara Amouyal, of innocent drinks, said: “The Big Knit has had such an incredible amount of support over the past 15 years and we are hugely grateful, we love seeing what miniature creations the nation can come up with.

“Through the Big Knit campaign, we want to do everything we can to make a difference to the lives of older people.”

The deadline for the creations is July of next year with the hats going on sale in October. The tiny hats can be dropped off or posted to the Age UK Oxfordshire headquarters a 9 Napier Court, Barton Lane, Oxfordshire, OX14 3YT.

Make sure you include your name and address with each woolly donation.

Those wishing to get a head start on their hats can download this campaigns designs at www.thebigknit.co.uk.

For more information on Age UK Oxfordshire and its involvement with the Big Knit campaign visit their website.