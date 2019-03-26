Café Red at Banbury Museum to close

Café Red at Banbury Museum will be closing next month as the licence holders have decided not to renew.

The cafe on the canalside under the bridge will shut on Saturday, April 13.

Banbury Museum with Cafe Red by the canal

A museum spokesman said the board of trustees is ‘considering all future options’ and plans will be shared once they are confirmed.

“We are committed to providing an inspiring cultural experience, as shown by our hugely successful fundraising for the PYE Gallery,” the spokesman said.

“We’re confident that going forward we will continue to offer an excellent visitor experience to all.

“We hope you’ll continue to support us on our journey - there are some really exciting things planned this year!”