Busy week at Royal Voluntary Service in Banbury with singing and yoga

The Royal Voluntary Service in Banbury’s Cornhill Centre will host two free events next week to challenge the body and mind.

On Monday, March 25 between 12.30pm and 1.30pm there will be a singing session as part of the First Time for Everything program, run in conjunction with Prudential, which encourages people of any age or ability to try new things.

Following that on Tuesday, March 26, yoga returns from 2pm.

Centre manager Steve Kilsby, said: “Following the tremendous turn out in February to our yoga session, we are also properly launching that the day after the singing event, at 2pm on Tuesday, March 26.

“Our fabulous tutor, Annette Murphy, will be here to provide a wonderful atmosphere and a great activity. All welcome – seated or standing, large or small.”

Light refreshments will also be served at the events free of charge.