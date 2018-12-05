Young entrepreneurs head to Banbury

Budding business leaders and innovators of the future will be showcasing their product ideas this weekend during a Young Enterprise trade fair.

The Market Place fair on Saturday, December 8, will allow 80 students from eight regional schools to set up trade stands representing businesses they have set up as part of The Young Enterprise Company Programme.

Tudor Hall showcase their Ziggy line of tracksuit bottoms NNL-180412-144053001

Among the schools taking part are the Warriner School, Bloxham School, Sibford School and Tudor Hall.

The variety of products on sale at the Young Enterprise Banbury Trade Fair include gym kit essentials, key locators, bamboo cups and carrier bags, Christmas decorations, personalised cufflinks and card games.

Tudor Hall’s team of budding Karen Bradys’ will be touting their Ziggy line of tracksuit bottoms.

The group was originally set on marketing a line of pyjamas but felt that market was oversaturated. The group reported sales of Ziggy sportswear had been good and they intended to branch out with hoodies in the future.

Cllr Lynn Pratt, Cherwell District Council’s lead member for estates and the economy, said: “These young entrepreneurs represent the next generation of business leaders and the future of business in Britain. It will be great to see them getting to grips with the realities of business life at this market event.

“Cherwell is a district of opportunity and the council will continue to encourage activities that promote this. I’d urge people to come along and support the trade fair and pick up some bargains at the same time.”

Judges,and the odd ‘mystery shopper, will visit the stalls throughout the day, with awards being announced at the end of trading for categories including: Best Trade Stand, Best Product and Best Customer Service.

The annual event has, in the passed, allowed the 15 to 18-year-old students to showcase their products in March but have moved it forwar dthis year.

Adrian Mason, Young Enterprise local volunteer board chair, said: “We feel by moving our traditional March event to Xmas that we can offer festive shoppers something unique in Banbury this year.

“Shoppers can expect to see the usual Saturday market injected with new energy as Britain’s next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs demonstrate their abilities and their business ideas to the people of Banbury. There will be a wide range of different products on offer, perfect for Xmas gifts.”

The fair will run from 9.30am until 4pm, Saturday, December 8.