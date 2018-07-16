Virgin Holidays offering prosecco and kids play area at new Banbury Gateway store

Virgin Holidays is opening a concession store inside Next at Banbury Gateway Retail Park, said to be 'a whole new booking experience'.

Only the third of its kind to open in the UK, the new store includes a prosecco bar and a dedicated kids area.

The new sign in Next at Banbury Gateway Retail Park. Photo: Virgin Holidays

Visitors will be able to enjoy the new retail experience from Friday (July 20).

Dan Buckingham, Head of Retail at Virgin Holidays commented: “We’re delighted that we can bring the very latest in our retail offering to the shoppers of Banbury.

"We know holidays are evolving and our customers want more than the traditional package holiday – they want an experience right from the time of booking.

"Customers will feel immersed from the moment they set foot inside our v-room.

"Our new store helps inspire customers by bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of their holiday right here to Banbury – and they’ll be guided by an expert local team to ensure they find the holiday that’s perfect for them.”