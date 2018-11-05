Triple awards success for Banbury cafe

The owners of a cafe in Banbury are celebrating after enjoying triple awards success.

Reg and Alison Howe, who own Reg’s Cafe in Thorpe Way, won Best Vegetarian Establishment in the South of England and Overall Best Vegetarian Establishment in England as well as Best Cafe Bistro in the South East of England for the fourth year running at the Food Awards England.

Mrs Howe said: “It’s great to have our offerings for vegetarians recognised alongside our usual plain British cooking. We’ve worked hard to ensure we have a wide selection of items for people who are looking for healthy choices and we’re proud they’ve proved to be so popular with our regular customers. We’re also delighted our whole menu continues to receive industry accolades.”