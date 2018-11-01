'Trapped' shoppers 'wait hours' to leave Banbury Tesco car park

Shoppers sat in their cars waiting to leave the Banbury Tesco Extra car park 'for hours' due to traffic problems today (Thursday, November 1).

Disgruntled visitors to the supermarket waited in queues and left their cars in spaces sideways out of frustration.

One shopper, Sarah Thomas, said they had phoned Tesco who told them 'a power company has changed the traffic lights' having been 'trapped' since 2pm.

By 3.30pm, she had escaped but found no roadworks which could be to blame.

The same issue was reported yesterday (Wednesday) after similar problems in August and is usually caused by congestion elsewhere which blocks up the main roads around the supermarket.

Cllr Mark Cherry has emailed Hardwick county councillor Tony Ilott to raise the issue with highway officers to find a solution, with suggestions for a second exit.

Cars queued in Tesco car park. Photo: Sarah Thomas

"I think this affects all councillors to be fair and is something all north oxfordshire county councillors can work together on," he said.