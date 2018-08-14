Time running out to enter Banbury Business Awards

There are just two days to go to submit entries for this years Banbury Women in Business Awards.

The awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate any outstanding woman who either owns, manages, or is employed by a business within a twenty mile radius of Banbury.

There are six categories to enter;

• Business Communicator of the Year,

• Going the extra mile,

• New Business of the Year,

• Business Woman of the Year - Micro Business,

• Business Woman of the Year and

• Unsung Hero.

Submissions can be made online at wwww.banburywomeninbusiness.co.uk until Thursday, August 16.

Finalists will be notified on August 31 and award winners will be announced at an Awards Ceremony in September at a location to be announced.

The free to join non-profit organisation exists to help, advise, support and inform women who own or work in new and established businesses across the Banbury area.

The group host quarterly lunches at Banbury House Hotel featuring guest speakers and business information.

To find out more about Banbury Women in Business click here.