Time running out for Cherwell Business Award nominations

Limited time remains to get involved in the 2018 Cherwell Business Awards

Now in it’s seventh year,the 2018 awards feature a new, streamlined online nominating and application process and introduces the Young Business Person of the Year category.

The award categories have also been slightly tweaked this year and do away with the Retail Award, Apprenticeship of the Year Award and Employer of the Year Award,which reduces the total number of categories from last year’s 10 to nine in addition to the over all winner.

Also new for this year is the Workplace Wellbeing Award.

Winners of each category and then the overall Business of the Year Award winner will be announced at a black tie event on May 11 at Heythrop Park.

Headline sponsors of the event is once again Cherwell District Council along with a number of category sponsors including Spratt Endicott,Bicester Village and Norbar Torque Tools.

Finalists in each of the nine categories are automatically entered into the Oxfordshire Business Awards.

Entry to the CBA is free and is open to any organisation, including public sector businesses and education establishments located within the Cherwell District boundary.

Businesses can enter a maximum of two business sector categories or nominate a business of their choosing.

Closing date for nominations is tomorrow, Friday,January 12, while the closing date for applications is Friday, February 16.

To find out more, nominate or apply, visit the website at www.cherwellbusinessawards.co.uk.