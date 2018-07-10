Support and information for jobseekers at Banbury Job Fair

Jobseekers will be able to get news of the district’s latest employment opportunities at the forthcoming Banbury Job Fair on Saturday (July 14).

Run by Cherwell District Council’s economic growth service, the event at Banbury Town Hall will be full of useful information for anyone looking to start a new job, whether they are currently in work or not.

Cllr Lynn Pratt NNL-170725-115438001

There will be representatives from the care, charity and retail sectors, the catering industry and the public sector in attendance.

There will also be a host of advice for jobseekers, including information on training courses and apprenticeships.

Lead member for estates and the economy Cllr Lynn Pratt said: “We’re fortunate to have a really strong economy here in north Oxfordshire and that means people benefit from a wide range of choices when it comes to looking for work.

“Keeping an open mind is essential when it comes to making wise career moves.

“I recommend the job fair as a way of talking to employers in an informal setting about the range of opportunities that are available.

“The Banbury Job Fair will also feature a range of support to help people boost their professional profiles, from training opportunities to help with CVs and interviews.”

The businesses so far confirmed as attending the fair are Aldi, Toby Carvery, Soho House, Life Carers, M&N Heating and Plumbing, Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance Service, Housing and Care 21, SeeAbility, Apollo Teaching and Katharine House Hospice.

These will be complemented by a range of employment, careers and training advice services including Activate Learning, National Careers Service, Young Women’s Trust, Stackers Training, Jobcentre Plus, Inspire Transformation, Age UK, EMBS Community College, Span Training and Development, Banbury Young Homelessness Project and Banburyshire Advice Centre.

Banbury Job Fair runs from 10.30am to 1pm and is open to all.

For more information about the support available to jobseekers in the district, visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/job-hunting.