Storage firm backing Banbury’s regeneration with £4m investment

A market-leading self storage company has invested £4m on the back of Banbury’s regeneration plans.

Located just a stone’s throw from the M40, the new Magenta 40,000 sq ft facility offers five floors of bespoke self storage to business and consumer customers.

Magentas Banbury facility

This state-of-the-art self storage facility opened its doors to the public late last year and is already proving to be a popular addition to the area.

Magenta chairman Mark Shaw said: “Investing in Banbury at this pivotal moment in its history is a sound business proposition.

“Although plans for Banbury’s regeneration have been in the pipeline for some time, we are now really encouraged to see that they are moving forward with such momentum.

“Our expansion into Banbury is part of our strategy to double our current holding by 2022.

"It showcases our commitment to offer our customers the very best the industry has to offer, including around the clock security, 24/7 access and the latest technology.

"Our Banbury operation will act as the benchmark for future facilities as we continue to expand throughout the south east.”

Helen Tooby, who is the manager of the Banbury store, added: “This facility is so much more than a place to safeguard surplus belongings.

“It is, instead, a real hub of community activity.

“Since opening, we have been privileged to work alongside organisations as diverse as Katherine House Hospice, Banbury Museum Trust, the 100 Coats homeless project, Care4Calais and Business Buzz.”

It has been a busy start of the year for Magenta Self Storage.

As well as launching the Banbury store, it has secured funding for a subterranean storage facility on Errol Street, London.

It is also currently in the process of seeking planning permission for a landmark self storage facility in West London.