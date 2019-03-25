Staff celebrate opening of new Superdrug at Banbury Gateway

The ribbon was cut by staff members to officially open the new Superdrug store at Banbury Gateway Shopping Park on Friday (March 22).

The store has created 23 new jobs and offers the usual health and beauty products, fragrances and everyday toiletries.

One satisfied customer. Photo: Jake McNulty

A new 'beauty studio' area is available with professional treatments at 'affordable' prices, including a nail bar and a 'brow and lash bar'.

Louise Clifford, Banbury Gateway store manager, said; “We are delighted to have opened our new store in the heart of the Gateway Shopping Park.

"We are sure customers are going to love our unique mix of health and beauty essentials at affordable prices and look forward to welcoming them to our new 'beauty studio' to enjoy our range of beauty treatments.”

Superdrug staff celebrate the opening at Banbury Gateway. Photo: Jake McNulty