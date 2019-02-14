Sneak peek at new Miller & Carter Steakhouse ahead of grand opening

The former Toby Carvery at Stroud Park, near the M40 junction, has been given a total makeover with all new furniture, fittings and artwork. General manager Grant Oakley said the team is nervous but excited to welcome the public after four weeks of preparation. He said: "I think it's what Banbury wants and what Banbury needs and I'm hopeful it will be a success. People call us posh but we do put a high standard on things, we spend a lot of money on our steaks and we make sure we have the best quality experience." The team has been preparing with a couple of soft-openings, including one tonight with 230 covers for Valentine's Day, before the general public come in. Some were disappointed to see Toby go but Grant encouraged people to come and try the new restaurant as he is certain they will like it. For more information, please visit www.millerandcarter.co.uk

Seating area jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Miller & Carter Steakhouse jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Bull artwork is everywhere in the restaurant jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

More artwork jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more