Skip hire company supports Banbury United Football Club’s young players

A Banbury company has agreed to extend its sponsorship of a town football club.

Banbury Plant and Skip Hire is to include sponsorship of the shirts for Banbury United’s youth section.

The firm already sponsors the club’s stadium and first team home shirts.

Banbury United commercial director Mark Allitt said: “I’m delighted Banbury Plant Hire is showing even more commitment to Banbury United.

“Our youth sections are the future and for them to be wearing the same shirt as the first team will hopefully inspire our young players to progress to that level.

Banbury Plant Hire director, Nathan Matthews, said: “We’re happy to help the development of the club and see the youngsters wearing the Banbury Plant Hire shirt.”

He added: “It can be hard for youth teams to find sponsors and so we hope this will help them. We look forward to seeing the youngsters progress and hopefully one day make it into the first team.”

Banbury United Chairman Phil Lines said: “This is a fabulous sponsorship package for both parties, so we’re very grateful to

Nathan and everyone at Banbury Plant Hire for making it happen.