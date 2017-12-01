Shopping in an Indie Wonderland: Fun song to promote Small Business Saturday in Banbury

One of the stalwarts of Banbury Old Town has recorded a fun song tweaking the words to ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland’ to promote Small Business Saturday tomorrow.

The Artery owner Barry Whitehouse re-wrote the lyrics to the famous Christmas song with Banbury shops and businesses and published the video on YouTube.

“I thought it was a really nice way to entice shoppers and ease them into the Christmas season ahead of Small Business Saturday tomorrow,” he said.

The cafe and art shop on Parson’s Street did a similar video last year as ‘Banbury’s version of the John Lewis advert’, and Barry said he wanted to support the independents campaign this time.

Traders in the town centre opened until 8pm last night with mulled wine, mince pies and prosecco on offer.

Barry said it went well especially once the free parking kicked in at 7pm.

Shoppers will not have to pay for parking all day tomorrow in Cherwell District Council car parks as part of Small Business Saturday, a campaign urging people to support independent traders.