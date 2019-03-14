Scheme for 100% 'affordable' housing development in Brackley hailed

A plan to build 350 'affordable' homes on the outskirts of Brackley has been approved with developers saying it will help locals secure long-term housing.

The scheme in Turweston Road, approved by South Northamptonshire Council last week, will be split between 245 homes for shared ownership and 105 for affordable rent.

As part of the planning permission, developers Catalyst will make a section 106 contribution in excess of £3.6m to go towards education, amenities and infrastructure.

Catalyst chief executive Ian McDermott said: “Brackley is our first development in South Northamptonshire, and we have been impressed by the council’s commitment to delivering these new affordable homes.

"This scheme will help local people secure long-term, sustainable housing, either through shared ownership or affordable rent, and are looking forward to starting construction.

“It’s also another example of Catalyst delivering a large 100 per cent affordable development, after our schemes in London, Oxford and Central Bedfordshire.

"Catalyst is looking to grow across this region, delivering up to 650 homes across the counties from 2021."

Catalyst will now appoint a construction contractor and aim to be onsite by spring, with first completions expected in early 2020.

Homes England helped to fund the scheme to maximise its affordable housing.

Catalyst will work with the local authority to help local households access the homes for affordable rent, while the shared ownership properties will be offered to first-time buyers who cannot afford a house outright.

Designed by Hester Architects, it will be a mix of one to four-bedroom properties in a range of different types.

The new neighbourhood will feature a selection of apartments through to larger detached family homes, as well as two bungalows.

Philip Trueman, managing director at Hester Architects, said, “We are delighted that the proposals for Turweston Road have been granted planning approval and we look forward to delivering the scheme with Catalyst in the coming years.

"The scheme will deliver 350 quality homes across a mix of affordable tenures in a style and setting that complements the local vernacular architecture of Brackley.”