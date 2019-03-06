Post Office reopens four years later in Banbury shop

A Banbury Post Office has reopened in a shop four years after its own premises were closed.

The Post Office on Hillview Crescent shut in February, 2015, but relaunched in McColl’s convenience store on Orchard Way on Friday (March 1).

Adam Williams, from the Post Office, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to this area.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.”

Post Office services are offered from a low-screened, open-plan Post Office counter that is integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.

The new branch offers customers a range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers can also use banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

Chief operating officer for McColl’s Retail Group, Dave Thomas, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming customers to Orchard Way, Post Office, which will offer a wide range of Post Office services alongside our extensive retail offer.

“As a convenience store operator we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store in order to provide an excellent service for the local community.”

Post Office opening hours at Orchard Way Post Office are 6am – 8pm from Monday to Saturday and from 7am – 8pm on Sundays.