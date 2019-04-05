‘Positive response’ to Banbury protest over Barclays fossil fuel investments

More than 100 people signed a petition to get Barclays to stop investing in fossil fuels during a protest in Banbury.

Campaign group Extinction Rebellion held a demonstration outside the Bridge Street bank on Saturday.

Campaign group Extinction Rebellion outside Barclays bank on Bridge Street protesting against the bank's investment in fossil fuels NNL-190331-095536009

Activists across the country protested against the bank’s investments which many believe contribute to climate change.

Robin Jackson, from the Banbury group, said: “The response from the public overall was positive, several people joined Extinction Rebellion after talking to us at the protest.

“The shrine and our members bright coloured outfits caught the attention of people of all ages and started a lot of conversations.

“After learning about Barclays’ investment in fossil fuel infrastructure, some people decided to switch to a more ethical bank.”

In a statement, Barclays said it is determined to support the transition to a low-carbon economy while the global needs are met, and that £27.3bn has been spent on social and environmental financing.