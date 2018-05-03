Pop-up restaurant gives new life to Wykham Park Farm

Popular pop-up cook Tanya Young branches out into a new venture with a three-days-a-week eatery trial near Bodicote.

Ms Young, who has built up a huge fan base at her Deddington home pop-up restaurant, is taking over The Granary at Wykham Park Farm, vacated by Baker Girl last May.

The new enterprise started with a pop-up supper last Friday evening when 60 diners enjoyed a three-course menu.

From Friday to Sunday, Knife and Fork will be serving breakfast, brunch and lunch between 9am and 3pm, offering a tempting array of mouth-watering dishes.

“I’m starting with a list of some favourite recipes. Breakfasts include a carrot-cake Bircher muesli, date and walnut granola and fruit compote with yoghurt,” she said.

Brunches, such as mashed avocado on toast, may be worked up with a poached egg, bacon or Wykham Park Farm asparagus. Lunches include rolled belly pork, spicy marinated chicken pieces or frittata.

Salads range from an Asian slaw with dressing or quinoa with pomegranate, almonds, herbs and radishes. All dishes are gluten free.

Ms Young will be organising regular Friday pop-up suppers at the venue.

For more information, visit www.knifeandforkeatery.co.uk/the-granary