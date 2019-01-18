Police don’t want Banbury pub to open later after trouble

A Banbury pub where a man was allowed six shots of the strongest alcohol available and a woman was arrested for being drunk and disorderly should not be allowed to open later, police have said.

Thames Valley Police said they had been called to JT Davies twice late last year and oppose the application to change its licence so it to stay open until 3am on some days.

During the first incident, a man who had been allowed the shots of the 75 per cent proof alcohol was removed on the afternoon of November 13, last year.

In the second, a woman was arrested for being drunk and disorderly on December 17, 2018, again in the afternoon.

A police report stated that ‘with both situations there appears to be issues with staff training’ at the Market Place pub.

Cherwell District Council officers said police had been called again on December 15 to a fight in the pub garden. But by the time officers arrived, the fight had ‘dispersed’.

Despite those incidents, the pub has asked for a licence change. That could see the pub opening until 3am at weekends; currently it can stay open until 2.30am.

It also wants to extend opening until 3am on Mondays; it can open until 1am currently. It wants to remain allowed to open until 2am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays as it is already permitted to.

The pub also wants to extend the area it sells alcohol to an upstairs area. That followed a complaint to Cherwell District Council in November that an ‘unlicensed area of the premises’ was being used ‘for licensable activities’. It also later triggered the pub’s application.

The pub also wants to be allowed to extend the time that it can play recorded music until 3am at weekends and on Mondays and until 2am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Currently that is restricted to 1am on Mondays to Fridays and until 2.30am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Neil Whitton, Cherwell District Council’s environmental protection officer, said he had ‘some concerns…[over] the potential for noise nuisance’ if the move was given the go-ahead.

He said he had witnessed himself music on the pub’s patio being played above the 45dB it is allowed to.

The pub has asked to be permitted to play music at 60dB from outside speakers because its current level is ‘too low’.

The pub’s managers have agreed with Mr Whitton that it would keep a noise log, which will include ‘regular checks’ to external speakers. The log would be kept on the premises and would be available to be seen by council or police officers.

Cherwell District Council’s licensing sub-committee will be asked to make a decision on the application next Wednesday.

The pub’s manager was approached to comment.