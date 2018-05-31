Plans for Shipston gym refused due to parking concerns

Potential parking problems have scuppered plans to turn a vacant industrial unit in Shipston into a gym.

Mark Odom had drawn up plans for the Shipston Business Village premises in Tileman’s Lane but Stratford District Council Planning Committee (East) refused permission on Wednesday, May 30.

They heard that the unit, which has been empty for 18 months, had just four allocated parking spaces.

The applicant had agreed with neighbouring businesses that their car park spaces could be used when those businesses were closed but councillors were told that there was no legal agreement in place.

A report from Robert Weeks, head of planning and housing at Stratford District Council, said: “The proposed car parking provision is therefore insufficient to meet the needs/demands generated by the proposed gymnasium.

“As such, overspill car parking on the highway is likely to occur in the vicinity of the junction between the Shipston Business Village Estate Road and the northern spur of Tileman’s Lane, to the detriment of the safe and efficient operation of the highway.”

Councillors agreed unanimously to refuse the application.