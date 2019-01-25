Place of tranquillity for Banbury’s remote workers

Remote workers, the self employed or entrepreneurs who are looking for inspiration and a place free of the distractions of the modern world can take advantage of a new remote working venue.

Opening last week at The Barn, Fenny Compton, Squirhill is the brainchild of Kiara Harper, who operates the business with marketing partner Lee-Anne Makin.

Kiara Harper and Lee-Anne Makin relax in the chill out room at Squirhill NNL-190122-101916001

Kiara’s experiences of setting up her own organic cake making business a decade ago sowed the seed for Squirhill.

Kiara said: “In doing that business I realised how lonely it could be running your own business so I was always finding little events to go to speak to other people and see if they had ideas or suggest things that could work.

“I thought it would be lovely to have a place people can come together, can encourage each other and bounce ideas around.”

Squirhill is described as ‘a place that wasn’t home, but felt like it, that wasn’t a coffee shop, but offered it and that wasn’t your traditional office but had the facilities of it’ and features a relaxing room, a more conventional meeting room, a kitchen and high speed WiFi.

There will also be workshops with a take on a holistic approach to work and life.

Kiara said: “I want to run meditation workshops. I have always wanted to have that balance between wellbeing and mindfulness vs the must work hard and achieve your goals.”

Squirhill is open from 8am to 8pm with users given individual entry codes.

Throughout January Kiara is offering the service free of charge.

To find out more visit www.squirhill.com or call 07383 520108.