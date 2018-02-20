‘Phenomenal’ reaction for Little Compton B&B named best in Europe

A B&B owner in Little Compton has been overwhelmed with interest and praise since being named the best in Europe.

The Old School Bed and Breakfast on the borders of Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and Gloucester was recognised by TripAdvisor as the fourth best B&B in the world last month.

Owner Wendy Veale said the initial reaction was ‘phenomenal’ with congratulatory emails and bookings from all over the world.

“We’ve heard from people that have won in Brazil, as well as from people in Italy and Australia, it’s lovely,” she said.

“We’ve been absolutely inundated with phone calls and emails from people who want to come and stay.

“Otherwise it’s been much of the same, we’ve just filled a lot of dates earlier than we usually do, that’s the main difference. It’s amazing though.”

The B&B, which sits just off the A44 between Moreton-on-Marsh and Chipping Norton, was honoured as part of TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards.

The Old School is one of a collection of impressive British B&Bs who make up half of the world’s top ten.

Wendy believes the combination of excellent customer service and being in the Cotswolds is what makes the award-winning B&B so appealing.

“We’ve put Little Compton on the map, with the help of others like the Red Lion pub, which is lovely,” she said.

“It’s great for the village, not just us as a business, but others we work with too, it keeps the pub busy and supports all the small businesses around here too.”