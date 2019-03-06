Petrol station near Chipping Norton to get ‘mini Waitrose’ – here’s when it’s expected to open

A petrol station near Chipping Norton will reopen with a ‘mini Waitrose’ this summer after a major refurbishment.

The Shell forecourt on Banbury Road was shut last month ahead of the changes which will include a section of Waitrose & Partners products.

Chipping Norton Shell Waitrose. NNL-190503-155421009

The store will continue to be run by Shell but around 1,000 of Waitrose products will be available – around two thirds of own-label ranges with the remainder from its most popular brands.

Products available include ingredients for scratch cooking such as fresh meat, sauces, vegetables, pasta and stir fries as well as ready meals, pizzas, fruit, vegetables, sandwiches, salads, cheeses, store cupboard essentials, cakes and a selection of flowers.

Michael Bourke, development manager at Waitrose & Partners, said: “We have always been grateful for the support shown for the Waitrose & Partners brand in Oxfordshire over the years so we are pleased that we are now able to give local people more convenient access to a wide choice of our quality products.”

Shell has been contacted for comment.

A large tree was chopped down as part of the work, before hoardings went up around the garage with signs about the changes.

It is understood the work will take 17 weeks, with the builders two weeks into the project so far, which would put the opening at mid-June, should it go to plan.

The new Waitrose will add to the recent supermarket openings in the area with Marks & Spencer launching in Chipping Norton last month and another Waitrose in Banbury opening in 2018.