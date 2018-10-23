Personalise your Quality Street tin for free at Banbury Sainsbury’s

Shoppers will be able to personalise their Quality Street tins for one day only in the Sainsbury's store in Banbury next month.

Following the success of last year’s launch, the supermarket is bringing back the free personalisation service in 55 locations across the country.

The team is coming to the Oxford Road branch on Sunday November 11 - with the next closest in Rugby on December 9, and Milton Keynes on November 10.

To get your hands on a tin, simply purchase a 1.2kg Quality Street tin in store (£7.50) and tell the team what word to put.

In just a few minutes the personalised tin will be finished ready to take home to enjoy, or give to that special someone.