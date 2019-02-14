Opening date revealed for new Castle Quay shop

The opening date for Castle Quay Shopping Centre’s newest shop has been revealed.

Cards Direct is set to open their doors at the Banbury shopping centre on Saturday (February 16).

Cards Direct is opening a branch in Banbury. Photo courtesy of Castle Quay Shopping Centre NNL-190214-111657001

Centre manager Paul Jackson said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Cards Direct to Castle Quay.

“We know this will be a great asset to our shopping centre, where shoppers can purchase high quality cards at great value prices.”

Located near The Entertainer store, the independent store will offer customers high quality greeting cards, packaging, gifts, balloons and partyware at everyday value prices.

Established in 2012, Cards Direct currently has 29 stores in high streets and shopping centres across the south east.

Retail operations manager at Cards Direct, Mark Watkins, added: “Cards Direct is an independent card and gift retailer and we pride ourselves on the quality of the product, the value of that product, and the service.

“We’re excited to meet the shoppers of Banbury this weekend with our new store opening at Castle Quay on Saturday.”