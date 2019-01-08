Opening date for Miller & Carter Steakhouse revealed - and how to apply for one of 60 jobs

The opening date of the replacement for Banbury’s Toby Carvery, Miller & Carter Steakhouse, has been revealed, as well as how to apply for one of 60 new jobs at the restaurant.

Owners Mitchells & Butlers will be throwing open the doors of the steak and chips restaurant on Stroud Park off Ermont Way on Friday, February 15.

Chateaubriand steak is just one of many cuts you can get at Miller & Carter. Photo: Mitchell & Butlers NNL-190801-121246001

Adrean Georgiou, regional business manager at Miller & Carter Banbury, said: “Bringing a new Miller & Carter to Banbury is a fantastic opportunity for the brand and we look forward to providing the best steaks and service that Miller & Carter is renowned for across the UK.”

Toby Carvery closed for good over the weekend, with refurbishment work to prepare for Miller & Carter’s arrival starting yesterday (Monday).

The closure was much to the disappointment of many who enjoyed a buffet roast dinner, while others celebrated the fact a new restaurant is coming to Banbury.

Miller & Carter is seeking to recruit 60 team members including those to work in the kitchen and front of house.

Rump steak and BBQ rack of ribs - what a feast! Photo: Mitchell & Butlers NNL-190801-121257001

The new restaurant is also on the lookout for any budding bartenders who can shake up a cocktail and match wines to the perfect steak.

Mr Georgiou added: “Everyone who works for us is completely obsessed with steak and we’re keen to recruit people who share in our love for excellent quality - both food and service, and we’re looking to attract applicants with enthusiasm to join the team and become official steak geeks.

“We want team members to deliver a fantastic experience for every guest that walks through our doors, as we gear up to our opening in a month’s time.”

To apply for a role at Miller & Carter Banbury, call general manager Grant Oakley on 07740 423085.